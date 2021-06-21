Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $450.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $384.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $21.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.65 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.93.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

