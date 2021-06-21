$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to post sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIG opened at $64.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

