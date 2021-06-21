$7.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report $7.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.65 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $33.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $34.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $33.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $34.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.98 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,574.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,187,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,405,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,261,000 after purchasing an additional 715,568 shares during the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.