Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €104.00 Price Target

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €102.70 ($120.82) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €89.21 ($104.96).

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €82.34 ($96.87) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. HelloFresh has a one year low of €36.20 ($42.59) and a one year high of €85.48 ($100.56). The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

