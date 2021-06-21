Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $575.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $523.00 to $575.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Griffin Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $507.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe has a 12 month low of $416.03 and a 12 month high of $570.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $9,638,586. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.