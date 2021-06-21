Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $523.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $604.84.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $565.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $570.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

