American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AOUT. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 19,770 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the first quarter valued at about $397,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

