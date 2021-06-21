NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NBT BANCORP INC. is a one bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $36.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

