Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $24.48 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $25.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

