iStar (NYSE:STAR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iStar (NYSE:STAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $18.05 on Friday. iStar has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. On average, analysts forecast that iStar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

