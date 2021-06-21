Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Earns “Buy” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $14.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AYTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aytu Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.05). Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

