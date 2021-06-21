Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on the stock.

ICP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Intermediate Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,050.20 ($26.79).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 2,115 ($27.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,098.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

About Intermediate Capital Group

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.