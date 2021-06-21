Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $137.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 338,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.