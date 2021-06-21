Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.07 Billion

Analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to post sales of $44.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.63 billion and the highest is $44.64 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $38.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $166.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.57 billion to $166.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $184.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $172.55 billion to $188.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.70.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 114,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,931,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $1,679,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 139,873 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,718 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $259.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $263.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

