Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $920.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $830.00 to $920.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $936.00 to $932.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $840.37.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $822.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $586.73 and a fifty-two week high of $839.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $739.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Equinix by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.1% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.