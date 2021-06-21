JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target to $68.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHR. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 10.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.39 and a beta of 1.19. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,134 shares of company stock worth $2,914,738 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 234.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 16,771 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 43.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 127,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

