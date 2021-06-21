FY2022 Earnings Forecast for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issued By KeyCorp

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.93.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on NSA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $49.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,023,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,671,000 after buying an additional 136,831 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,886,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,337,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,541,000 after buying an additional 37,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,479,000 after buying an additional 113,211 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

