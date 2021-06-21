Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $128.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

NTRS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.13.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $109.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $72.64 and a 52-week high of $123.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $361,770.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock worth $16,518,831. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

