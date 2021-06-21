Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) PT Raised to $14.50

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $12.50 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

CMRE has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Costamare from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of CMRE opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Costamare has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 129.90 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Costamare by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,569,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costamare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,918 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,546,000 after acquiring an additional 496,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Costamare by 352.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,394,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 27.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

