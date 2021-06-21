Citigroup Lowers Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target to $50.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.67.

APAM stock opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.71%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

