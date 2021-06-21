Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRWSY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.