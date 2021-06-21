Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$2.46 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.69 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.52.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

