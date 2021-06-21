National Bankshares Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$32.36.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$43.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,616.67. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.28 and a 52-week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.99.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

