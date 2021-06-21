Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$1.75 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark reaffirmed a na rating and set a C$2.00 target price (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.59.

TSE:YGR opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.18. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Weir sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.33, for a total value of C$43,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$380,796.29.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

