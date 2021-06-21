Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$14.58.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE POU opened at C$14.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$1.48 and a 1-year high of C$15.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.59.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.