Barrington Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blucora in a report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Blucora’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Blucora had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:BCOR opened at $17.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $846.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,749.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Blucora has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Blucora by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,206,000 after acquiring an additional 528,282 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the first quarter worth approximately $38,272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 30.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 977,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 225,339 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,888,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blucora by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

