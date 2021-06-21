Piper Sandler Comments on Itron, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Itron in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Itron’s FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $94.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. Itron has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $122.31.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Itron news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $537,453 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Itron by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Itron by 120.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

