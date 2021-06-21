General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $7.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

General Motors stock opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock worth $17,317,617. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $9,481,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

