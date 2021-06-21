Dr. Martens’ (DOCS) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £125 ($163.31) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

DOCS opened at GBX 422.40 ($5.52) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 476.82. The firm has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.56. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of GBX 414.22 ($5.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 521.60 ($6.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

