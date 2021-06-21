JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Trainline (LON:TRN) Price Target to GBX 348

Trainline (LON:TRN) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 449.80 ($5.88).

Get Trainline alerts:

LON:TRN opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.73) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 375.86. Trainline has a 52 week low of GBX 250.26 ($3.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 536.50 ($7.01). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -14.95.

In other Trainline news, insider Brian McBride purchased 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier purchased 4,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.