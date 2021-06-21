Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €110.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zalando has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.72 ($120.85).

Zalando stock opened at €99.26 ($116.78) on Thursday. Zalando has a one year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a one year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €89.14.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

