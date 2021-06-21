JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

