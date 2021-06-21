JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the topic of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €75.92.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

