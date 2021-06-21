Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units’ (NASDAQ:ORIAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, June 22nd. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. Units has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

