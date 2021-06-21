Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on June 21st (NYSE:IKT)

Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (NYSE:IKT) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, June 21st. Inhibikase Therapeutics had issued 1,800,000 shares in its IPO on December 23rd. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of IKT opened at $2.90 on Monday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11.

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKT. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 1.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

