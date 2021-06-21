CSX Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, June 29th (NASDAQ:CSX)

Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) are going to split on Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

CSX stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.78.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

