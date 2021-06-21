(GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$1.50 price target on (GSV.V) (CVE:GSV) in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on (GSV.V) from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Get (GSV.V) alerts:

Shares of GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.01. (GSV.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for (GSV.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (GSV.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.