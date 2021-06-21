Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €53.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €58.92 ($69.32).

EPA BN opened at €58.56 ($68.89) on Thursday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.87.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

