GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €47.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.37 ($40.44).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.97 ($39.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €35.53.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

