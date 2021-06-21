Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

