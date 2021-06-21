Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) & RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Critical Survey

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) and Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get RPT Realty alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for RPT Realty and Alexandria Real Estate Equities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50 Alexandria Real Estate Equities 0 1 4 0 2.80

RPT Realty currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus price target of $188.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alexandria Real Estate Equities is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of RPT Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays an annual dividend of $4.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. RPT Realty pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Alexandria Real Estate Equities pays out 59.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares RPT Realty and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RPT Realty 3.36% 0.89% 0.32% Alexandria Real Estate Equities 39.49% 5.90% 3.38%

Volatility and Risk

RPT Realty has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RPT Realty and Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.44 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.47 Alexandria Real Estate Equities $1.89 billion 14.29 $770.96 million $7.30 25.02

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has higher revenue and earnings than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexandria Real Estate Equities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alexandria Real Estate Equities beats RPT Realty on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the ÂNYSEÂ). The common shares of the Company, par value $0.01 per share (the Âcommon sharesÂ) are listed and traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ÂRPTÂ. As of June 30, 2020, our property portfolio consisted of 49 shopping centers (including five shopping centers owned through a joint venture) representing 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area. As of June 30, 2020, the Company's pro-rata share of the aggregate portfolio was 93.6% leased.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF"). The asset base in North America includes 31.9 million RSF of operating properties and 3.3 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 7.1 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects, and 7.4 million SF of future development projects. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, technology, and agtech campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity, and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, technology, and agtech companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns, and greater long-term asset value.

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.