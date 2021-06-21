Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.21.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,135.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$62.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$48.11 and a 1-year high of C$67.26. The stock has a market cap of C$36.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.37.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4999997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

