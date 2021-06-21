The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.9659 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

