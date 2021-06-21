U.S. Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on USB. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.04.

NYSE USB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 202,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 29,012 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 74.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

