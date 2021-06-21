SVB Leerink Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bruker in a report issued on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BRKR. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.40. Bruker has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 2.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

