William Blair Weighs in on Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a report released on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ELAN. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. G.Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,076,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth $230,613,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

