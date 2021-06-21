Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Materion in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Materion’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $75.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.36. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Materion by 572.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3,237.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

