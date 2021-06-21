Winnebago Industries (WGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.30. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

