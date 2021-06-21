$0.18 EPS Expected for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The Wendy’s reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 623,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in The Wendy’s by 75.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,779 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,263 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 39.0% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,267,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,203,000 after purchasing an additional 916,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the first quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

