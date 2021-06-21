DATx Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One DATx coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. DATx has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $240,235.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00058504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00023840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00738869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00082066 BTC.

DATx Profile

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATx’s official website is www.datx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

DATx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

