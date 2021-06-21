Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0407

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $473,722.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000146 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars.

